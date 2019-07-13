Goat farm’s products help the local economy

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Dutch Creek Goat Farm is an example that goats are not just for petting zoos anymore. They can also provide milk for fudge and cheese.

Amy Loeschke, owner of Dutch Creek Goat Farm, is pretty new to the goat business.

“I’ve never actually milked a cow, my dad did,” Loeschke said. “I was raised on a dairy farm until I was 12, and then we, dad sold out and we got sheep. He usually had 100 head of sheep, so goats are similar to sheep. We never had a goat growing up, so my oldest son wanted a goat, so I’m like, ‘OK! Shouldn’t be any different than raising sheep.'”

And from goats’ milk, she started making fudge and soaps that she can sell to help support the local economy.

“I just love it,” she said. “I don’t know how to describe it. It’s just what we need to do. I mean, we need to support our neighbors and our local farmers.”

That was something that her son, who has now passed away, believed in as well, and something she plans on passing along to the next generation.

Nia, Loeschke’s granddaughter, said, “I love hanging out with the new goats!”

Ember, Loeschke’s grandson, added, “Make sure it’s healthy, make sure you feed it every day, give it water, make sure if it’s having babies, you have to take real good care of the babies. We have a lot, so that’s a lot of process. And the more you wait, the more milk you can get from the goat.”

Some great tips from the next generation to take over the farm, and a way to keep the legacy of loved ones going.

“He was really into the whole local movement, too, he was,” Loeschke said of her son. “I know he is excited.”

If you are interested in trying some on the products like the fudge, the cheese, or the goat meat, you can find Dutch Creek Goat Farm online at https://dutchcreekfarmproducts.com, but also at many of the local craft shows and farmers markets around the area.