Goal of Father’s Day breakfast at King Arts Complex to keep dads involved, healthy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This Father’s Day weekend, one fraternity is making all the dad’s feel all the extra love Saturday by having them come together for a special meal.

The King Arts Complex hosted a special breakfast Saturday morning which also served as a platform to start a bigger conversation about father’s stepping up, prioritizing their health, and to provide them with additional resources to get not only themselves involved, but their kids as well.

“We just want to come together in fellowship,” said Al Edmondson, organizer for Dad’s Fraternity Breakfast. “Then we want to begin to talk about values that we hear through the speakers and build the new generation of fathers up.”

Organizers hope to celebrate the event next year as well.