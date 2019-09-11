Go Orange, help Mid-Ohio Foodbank fight hunger

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — September is Hunger Action Month.

It’s a time when foodbanks across the Feeding America network promote a campaign to raise awareness about how hunger affects our communities.

Go Orange Day is a key day for individuals in our community to show their support for the initiative.

Our co-workers, neighbors, doctors and even teachers are among those struggling with food insecurity.

Lee Goodburn knows the feeling and has also seen others around her go through the same thing.

“I started volunteering because I had neighbors that were hungry and there is a lot of shame involved,” Goodburn said.



The Mid-Ohio Foodbank serves over half a million people each year and they tell NBC4 to do that, they need help.

“A lot of these pantries rely on the help of volunteers,” said Malik Perkins with the Mid Ohio Foodbank.

By wearing orange on Thursday, you can show your support for the fight against hunger and help raise awareness that hunger continues to be a major issue in our area.

“The need here in this area is very large so we’re trying to find as many ways to help people get that food that they can,” Perkins said.



One dollar will help them buy up to $10 worth of food.

If you want to give your time instead of cash, the foodbank is accepting volunteers.

Lee said volunteering not only helps the organization but it can make a huge impact on your life.

“It makes me feel joy,” Goodburn said. “It makes me feel like if I got in a car crash today or it was my last day, it would be okay.”