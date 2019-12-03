Giving Tuesday: Refuge Ministries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You shopped for Black Friday, supported Small Business Saturday and surfed the web for Cyber Monday. Now you can truly celebrate the season with Giving Tuesday.

The annual tradition follows the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend and promotes charitable giving.

The Refuge Ministries is among the Central Ohio charities hoping for Giving Tuesday support.

On Tuesday, December 2, it’s hoping to raise $50,000. The free, faith-based organization has helped thousands struggling with addiction since 1999.

Participants spend 13 months in residential treatment, where they receive counseling, peer support, skills training and job placement. The program connects graduates with resources and helps them slowly reintegrate back into their families and communities.

Some alumni say it saved their lives.

“I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. I didn’t know how to live my next step. And now I’m here. I get to look them in the eyes and say, ‘Yep, I understand. I’m here to help. It works and it’s from personal experience,” said Program graduate Robert Heiny.

He explained supporting the Refuge’s mission gives other recovering addicts a second chance.

“To give to the Refuge only gives us more ability and more power to reach out, find new ways to bring people in, new ways to transport people, new ways to take care of them.”

This Giving Tuesday, text “REFUGE” to 24365 to make a mobile donation. You can also mail checks to P.O. Box 163173, Columbus, OH 43216.To learn more about the Refuge Ministries, visit https://therefugeohio.org/, call 614-991-0131 or send an email to info@therefugeohio.org.

