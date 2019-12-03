Giving Tuesday: Make-A-Day Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One local organization is hoping to make a difference in the lives of our homeless population here in Columbus.

Columbus is heading into a season of inclement weather and they want our local homeless to be able to be as prepared as possible. Make-A-Day Columbus is hosting their annual December Pop-Up event benefiting our local homeless men and women at Short North Food Hall.

They have teamed up with Chris Corso Ventures, CoverMyMeds, Wright-Patt Credit Union, and the global Non-Profit Giving Tuesday to make this event possible. They are be providing salon quality haircuts, award winning food from Food Hall and Street Thyme Food Truck, warm winter gear, and blankets.

“Make-A-Day was created with the intention to empower the impoverished through inclusive community events, acts of kindness, and educational awareness. However, this mission is only able to be carried out through the loving support of our volunteers: Passion Partners. Our Passion Partners are not a single story; they are living breathing three dimensional characters invigorated to use their trades, gifts, stories, and skills in order to better our community.”

“Hunger will return, hair will grow, clothes will fade, but acts of love and encouragement create everlasting growth,” says co-founder Kyle Barger.

This pop-up event is scheduled Tuesday December 3 from 11am-2pm at the Short North Food Hall. All meals, haircuts, shaves, blankets, winter clothing, and other resources are free to the homeless courtesy of The Make A Day Foundation.