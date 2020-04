COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Saturday is National Pet Day, so make sure to show your pet some extra love.

On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he and his wife Fran had adopted a 1.5-year-old Spring Spaniel they named Dolly.

Meet the newest addition to the DeWine family – 1.5-year-old Dolly, a Springer Spaniel! ❤ A friend brought Dolly to us a week ago – rest assured that we practiced #SocialDistancing when she was dropped off! #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/pYYqeMUZ3u — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 10, 2020

Our pets love us unconditionally, so now it’s our turn to show them how much we care.

So, give that dog, cat, horse, turtle, or fish an extra treat or two.