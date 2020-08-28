Give gift of music through instrument donation

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The Gift of Music Campaign hopes to collect instruments for students in Columbus City Schools. Dustin O’Neil has been teaching music for 26 years and explained music is more than gaining a new skill.

“It helps develop discipline they have to set aside practice time and continuous practice times,” said O’Neil.

He also says by having more available instruments, it alleviates a lot of stress from not only the teachers and schools but of course the parents too.

“Sometimes as a parent that initial investment might be a little too steep to participate. This drives helps the Columbus City Schools’ teachers so much and every teacher is so appreciative of getting these instruments.”











“Music is an elixir it helps the building blocks for self esteem, hand eye coordination, socialization skills, and allows a child to find they’re part of something larger,” said Columbus Music Commission Executive Director, Bruce Garfield.

The Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC) is one of 11 locations that will collect instruments for students as part of the donation campaign.

Sue Graves with the Greater Columbus Convention Center noted this is a great opportunity to give back.

“People are looking for opportunities to do something in a positive way I know a lot of times part of positivity and a part of giving also helps you mentally personally as well,” said Graves. “This is a great time to pull that instrument out of the basement or the garage or whatnot and give another kids to learn what you had the opportunity to do so.”

New and gently used instruments and electronic gear in good condition will be accepted.

The need for additional instruments is greater than ever due to budget cuts in schools. The donated instruments are repaired and refreshed before being distributed. Monetary contributions can also be made to the Columbus Music Commission to assist with educational program, development, and continuation.

All donations are tax deductible. Donors will be included in the Columbus Music Commission Hall of Heroes honor roll on the organization’s website.

The instrument collection drive provided local schools with more than 300 instruments in 2019, valued at a total of nearly $57,000.

Additional collection locations for The Gift of Music are:

August 24 – September 6: WCBE, 540 Jack Gibbs Blvd.

August 29: Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

August 29-30 & September 5-6: CD102.5, 1036 S. Front St.

August 29-30 & September 5-6: Music Go Round, 1329 Stoneridge Dr. and 2630 Bethel Rd.

August 30: Vaughan Music Studios, 3280 Riverside Dr.

September 4-5: Ricart Ford, 4255 S. Hamilton Rd.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.giftofmusic.com/info