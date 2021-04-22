Girl walking home in Reynoldsburg shot in leg after alleged argument at school

A girl was shot in the leg while walking home from school in Reynoldsburg.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sixteen-year-old girl walking home from school Thursday afternoon in Reynoldsburg got shot in the leg, and told police it was the result of an argument.

The girl called police at 2:41 p.m. after someone in a red Nissan allegedly shot her as she walked on Gladsmore Court in Reynoldsburg.

In a statement to police, the girl said a disagreement with another person began at school, and that allegedly led to the shooting.

Officers said they found a shell casing a couple addresses over from where the girl was shot.

The girl is at Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she’s in stable condition.

At 4:00 p.m. officers said they had the suspected red Nissan in custody, but were still searching for the suspect.

At 4:15 p.m., officers reported they had a suspect in custody.

