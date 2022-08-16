The new Raspberry Rally cookie, available next Girl Scouts Cookie season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Girl Scouts of the USA announced on Tuesday that a new cookie will be available next Girl Scout Cookie season.

The Raspberry Rally cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 season, the GSUSA announced in a release.

“The thin, crispy cookie is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating,” GSUSA said. “Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.”

Proceeds from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local Girl Scouts councils and troops.

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland will kick off cookie season on Jan. 6, running through April. Classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, Adventurefuls and Caramel deLits will be for sale.

To sign up to be notified when go cookies go on sale, click here.