Girl power fund to honor late nurse, family member

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — An Upper Arlington family created a new grant-making fund to honor the life of local neonatal nurse Monica Terez, who passed away last year.

Terez dedicated her life to helping people around the world, and now her family hopes to support organizations that help young girls find a pathway to success.

“She was fun, she was a force of nature. We did get into some fights as a kid,” said jokingly Tom Terez jokingly who is Monica’s youngest brother.

He described Monica’s life as one of service. She was the ultimate champion for lifting others up. To honor her legacy, the Terez family teamed up with the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio to help inspire young women to embrace their “Girl Power.”

“She lit up a room, she also had a big personality, the thing was, she also had a big heart,” said Terez. “So, my sister gave and gave and gave.”

Monica spent almost a decade working as a neonatal nurse in the intensive-care unit at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center. When a hurricane hit Haiti in 2010 Monica felt compelled to help.

“She just kept going back and back and serving and serving and giving and giving,” said Terez.

His sister fell in love with her mission and became the driving force behind securing a grant to build a neonatal intensive care unit in Central Haiti.

“Thousands of babies in distress have gone through that place now and have been saved as a result,” said Terez.

Tom explained how Monica loved to take her daughter and her nieces on a fun summer trip they called, “Camp Girl Power.” This loving memory inspired the Terez family initiative with the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio.

Kelley Griesmer, President & CEO of The Women’s Fund of Central Ohio, said, “We make grants and do community education and engagement to empower women.”

Terez added, “My sister was fundamentally about Girl Power, and that’s why we call it the Monica Terez Girl Power Fund.”

“It’s sort of a perfect combination of the idea of paying tribute to such a powerful woman and also to helping her legacy to be empowering more young women,” said Griesmer.

There is a Go Fund Me page to raise money called Girl Power Fund and you can contact The Womens Fund.