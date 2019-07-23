Girl, 9, with a big heart holds ribbon fundraiser for trooper injured in head-on crash

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State Trooper is still recovering in a hospital tonight after being critically injured by an allegedly impaired driver on June 27.

Monday, nearly a month later, that trooper — Jason Phillips — is getting some help in the form of prayers and donations to his family, all driven by a Morrow County girl who may not know him, but is determined to help him.

“I am doing ribbons for state trooper Phillips,” said Rylie Hobson, 9, the force behind Rylie’s Ribbons.

“Me and my mom made them,” she said.

A donation drive of ribbons, raising money for a trooper she never met, but wanted to help.

“She just shows love, she has a big heart, that is what she is, truly,” said Rylie’s mom, Ashley Hobson.

Mount Gilead Trooper Phillips was hit by a wrong way, allegedly impaired driver on I-71 on June 27. He graduated from the academy in the fall of 2018.

With Rylie’s help, the community is rallying behind him, from each ribbon sold to each dinner sold at Pizzaburg Restaurant.

“We are donating 30 percent of our sales tonight, and 100 percent of our tips,” said PizzaBurg owner Jason Bentz.

Rylie’s Ribbons even caught the attention of the Mount Gilead Highway Patrol.

“She is just stepping it up for everybody,” said Mt. Gilead Trooper Matt Whims, who stopped by the restaurant to pay Rylie a visit. “So amazing, this little girl goes out of her way, spends all of her time making these little ribbons for a trooper.”

Whims said that Phillips is improving each day.

“We just keep hoping and hoping,” he said.

Rylie hopes her positive message reaches all the way to Trooper Phillips and his family.

“I hope you get better and this is for you,” she said.

The driver who hit Phillips is still recovering in the hospital, and the crash is still under investigation.

Monday’s donation drive raised nearly $1,500 for Phillips and his family.