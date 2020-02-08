Girl, 17, reported missing in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said Rachel A. Squadrani was reported missing from her home on U.S. 22 NW by her grandmother Friday evening.

Rachel is a white female, approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Rachel has brown hair and blue eyes.

A description of the clothing Rachel was wearing when she left the house is not known, but it is possible she is wearing a leather jacket.

Rachel was last seen by her grandmother at approximately 2 p.m. Friday. After efforts by the grandmother to find Rachel failed, she contacted the sheriff’s office Friday at approximately 6:55 p.m.

A search of the immediate area by sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation unit were unsuccessful in finding Rachel.

Anyone with any information on Rachel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.