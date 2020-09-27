Girl, 17, killed in crash in Knox County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl is dead following a crash Saturday afternoon in Liberty Township in Knox County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. on New Delaware Road at Tucker Road.

According to police, Leah M. Staton, 17, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala south on Tucker Road while Alex J. Kelley, 23, of Mount Vernon, was driving a 2005 Chrysler 200 west on New Delaware Road.

Police said Staton failed to yield from the stop sign and pulled into the intersection when the Impala was hit by the Chrysler. Both vehicles then ran off the side of the road and Staton’s car hit a utility pole.

Staton was pronounced dead at the scene. Kelley suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police said both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Mount Gilead Post was assisted at the scene by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Fire and EMS, and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.