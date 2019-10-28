Girl, 17, charged in Nelsonville-York school bus assault

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl is facing an assault charge after a video posted to social media allegedly shows her hitting another student multiple times in the face.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, the teen is facing one charge of assault, which is a delinquency charge due to the suspect being a juvenile.

The incident happened Friday on a Nelsonville-York City Schools bus between two girls, one of whom has special needs.

In the video, the special needs girl is hit numerous times in the face by another girl, whose back is to the camera.

Nelsonville Police Department Chief Chris Johnson said his office was made aware of the incident Friday night when a report was filed.

According to the police report, the girl who was punched said she was standing up for a friend, who the alleged bully was yelling at.

According to Blackburn, there are a few previous allegations against the suspect that are being investigated. She has not been charged in connection with any of those allegations.

Blackburn expects the suspect will appear in court in the next 30 days.