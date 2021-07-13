Girl, 16, reported missing in Jackson Township

Grace Davis

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Jackson Township.

Grace Davis was reported missing from her father’s home in Jackson Township on July 9.

Grace is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Grace has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and wears black frame glasses. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black hoodie.

The sheriff’s office said it believes Grace is in the Newark area, possibly with another teen girl known as Ann.

Grace is in the custody of Franklin County Children Services and may be trying to reach a group home outside Cambridge, Ohio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Communications Center at 614-525-3333.

