COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A girl is missing from her home after being last seen at Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue in Columbus, according to police.

Aaliyah Marie Jones, aged 16, was last seen on the South Side of Columbus on May 8, 2020. She’s considered an endangered runaway.

If you have any information about the girl’s location, police are asking you to call 614-645-4545. Reference report number 210321442.