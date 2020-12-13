Girl, 15, shot in face in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a 15-year-old girl lost several teeth after being shot in the face early Sunday morning in west Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the girl was going to a home on Brehl Avenue to confront another girl over an ongoing dispute. The victim said she stood outside the other girl’s home, yelling for her to come out and fight.

When the other girl did not respond, the shooting victim started walking back home, police said. As she was walking away from the residence, the victim said she heard several gunshots and realized she had been shot in the face.

The victim was discovered lying in the street by an unknown person, who took her to the hospital.

Officers then responded to Mt. Carmel West at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, where they met with the victim. She was later taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries.

Someone with the victim at the time said there were three male suspects. The victim refused to identify the person who shot her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.