CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Circleville Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Friday.

Jessica Witter is white. She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Jessica has brown hair and blue eyes. There is no clothing description or last known direction of travel available.-

Jessica was last seen Friday at approximately 6 p.m.-

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Circleville Police at 740-474-8888.