GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl they said ran away from home Sunday.

Lakiah Chavis is Black with black hair and brown eyes.

Lakiah is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Lakiah is believed to be in the Columbus area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grove City Police at 614-277-1710.