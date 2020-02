COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is reported missing in the North Hilltop area of Columbus.

Megan Brumfield is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Megan was last seen Tuesday in the area of North Harris Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Columbus.

Anyone with any information to here location is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.