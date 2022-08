McCoy, 14, is missing from her home in western Franklin County near Hague Ave. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes.

The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy was last seen.

Anyone who knows of McCoy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 614-525-3333.

Missing person’s poster (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)