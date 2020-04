COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has filed a missing persons alert for an endangered 13-year-old girl who may be in the Hilltop area of Columbus.

Chyanna Knapp was reported missing April 12.

Chyanna is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She may be in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 614-525-3333.