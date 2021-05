COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a girl they said was an endangered runaway who was last seen on the west side of Columbus.

Shayanna Lee Johnson, 12, is a Black girl with black hair.

Shayanna weighs approximately 82 pounds and is 4-feet, 7-inches tall.

She was last seen at her home on the west side of Columbus on Sunday. Shayanna may be with her older sister, who is also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.