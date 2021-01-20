Girl, 12, reported missing from Columbus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Gabriella Harris

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Columbus area.

Gabriella Faith Harris was last seen Monday, Jan. 18.

Gabriella is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Gabriella was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black stretch pants, and black boots.

Gabriella has a nose piercing with a hoop ring in her right nostril.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools