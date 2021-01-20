Girl, 12, reported missing from Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Columbus area.

Gabriella Faith Harris was last seen Monday, Jan. 18.

Gabriella is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Gabriella was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black stretch pants, and black boots.

Gabriella has a nose piercing with a hoop ring in her right nostril.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.