Girl, 12, reported missing for east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from the east side of Columbus Sunday.

Nitobri Rushing is a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Nitobri is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 98 pounds.

Nitobri was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, blue jeans, and maroon shoes.

Police said Nitobri left her home on Elim Estates Drive and Wadsworth Drive after an argument with her mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.