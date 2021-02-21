Girl, 12, reported missing for east Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nitobri Rushing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from the east side of Columbus Sunday.

Nitobri Rushing is a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Nitobri is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 98 pounds.

Nitobri was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, blue jeans, and maroon shoes.

Police said Nitobri left her home on Elim Estates Drive and Wadsworth Drive after an argument with her mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools