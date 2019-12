INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH)— Whether you want to channel your inner Justin Fields or get your touchdown dance on, there’s something for everything in the more than 200,000 square feet of the free Big Ten Fan Fest inside the Indiana Convention Center.

“[There’s a] golf simulator. They have a lot of football tosses, basketball, hockey, and many other things you can enjoy your kid or you’re an adult,” said Mike Mazza.