Girl, 11, missing from east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in east Columbus Tuesday.

Briell Josephine Brown was last seen leaving her South Champion Avenue home Tuesday, traveling in an unknown direction.

Briell has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Briell was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, white Northface hooded jacket, black and white splattered leggings, and lime green Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.