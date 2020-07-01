Ginther to give update on investigations into police response to protests at 1 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says he will give updates on independent investigations into the police response to protests over the past month, Wednesday afternoon.

Last week Ginther discussed the need for police reform in the city. A central piece of his agenda is to implement a citizen’s review board, which would review cases of alleged police misconduct.

After that announcement, Ginther met with the Fraternal Order of Police union.

“I met with Keith Ferrell of the FOP to talk about our community’s clear calls for change. I am disappointed in the FOP’s lack of commitment to the reforms we need at the Columbus Division of Police,” Ginther tweeted after their 30 minute meeting.

“When you’re talking about police reform, citizen’s review boards, things to that effect – policing and law enforcement – to me I think it’s just common sense to have a law enforcement professional at the table, at least for input,” FOP Capital City Lodge #9 Executive Vice President Jeff Simpson said about the meeting.

That same day, Columbus City Council has announced a package of legislative proposals on police reform.

The Columbus Division of Police and Ginther have been under scrutiny for what some see as overaggressive behavior towards Black Lives Matter protesters who have been gathering for various protests over the past month.

NBC4 will livestream the 1 p.m. event here on our website and on our social media pages.