COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther will be announcing the new Columbus Division of Fire Chief, during a news conference, Tuesday.

Ginther will be joined by Columbus Department of Safety Director Ned Pettus to make the announcement during the 10 a.m. news conference.

Former Columbus Division of Fire Chief Kevin O’Conner resigned May 28, 2020. Jeffrey M. Happ has been serving as interim chief.