Ginther, Quinlan address Columbus violence after three homicides over the weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Chief of Police Thomas Quinlan are set to address violence in the city after the deaths of three people, including a 15-year-old boy, over the weekend.

The press conference, which will include other city officials as well, is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Police said 15-year-old Marcus Peters was shot at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of Gerbert Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Columbus Police, 25-year-old Robert Thomas was killed after being shot multiple times Saturday night at approximately 11:25 p.m. near the 1100 block of McCarley Drive East.

Dariene Smith, 23, died after she and two others were shot near Spruce and School streets overnight Saturday. Smith and another victim drove themselves to the hospital, where Smith later died from her injuries.