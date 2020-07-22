Ginther, police chief outline independent review of Columbus’ protest response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, and other city officials are expected to explain how an independent review of Columbus’ protest response will work.

The city and police department faced criticism by some about their response to Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody in May.

City leaders will also be joined by former U.S. Attorney Carter M. Stewart and Dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs Dr. Trevor Brown for the 10 a.m. press conference.

