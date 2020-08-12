Ginther names director of initiative to reduce infant mortality

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has appointed Maureen L. Stapleton to serve as the executive director for CelebrateOne, the city’s initiative to reduce infant mortality.

Stapleton currently serves as president of Community Enterprises LLC and has more than 25 years of experience in organizational development, stakeholder and financial management, strategic innovation planning, and community outreach.

Stapleton is set to begin in the position on Sept. 8.

“Maureen’s varied professional experiences in local government, healthcare, education and the private sector make her uniquely qualified to continue to advance this important work,” Ginther said in a statement. “While we have seen progress in reducing infant mortality, CelebrateOne and its partners must be laser focused on reducing the racial disparity. Maureen’s understanding of human services, community outcomes and her career working on behalf of youth and families will be an asset to our work. I look forward to welcoming her to my Cabinet and our community.”

Maureen’s most recent civic engagements include serving on the Board of Directors of the Karmanos Cancer Institute and Girl Scouts of Southeast Michigan. She is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Lambda Pi Omega Chapter and Immediate Past President of the Links Inc., Great Lakes chapter.

“CelebrateOne has a proven track record of success in reducing infant mortality. As a long-term government administrator, I am honored to lead this mayoral priority into its next chapter and look forward to building relationships with the many CelebrateOne partners. I am enthusiastic to return closer to my government roots and am absolutely elated to relocate to and become part of a thriving city like Columbus,” Stapleton said.