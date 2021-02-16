Ginther gets first-hand look as crews work on clearing residential streets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther got a firsthand look Tuesday night at what it takes to get snow off the city’s streets.

The city’s main roads, the ones getting the most traffic were in pretty good shape, but quieter residential streets are a different story.

The city is still working toward getting to those.

As Columbus residents chip away at the snow and ice in their driveways, many are still looking at snow covered streets in front of their houses.

“This has been a struggle,” said north Columbus resident Betty Hamilton. “I’ve liived here three years, I’ve never seen a plow go through this street.”

Ran Cao lives right around the corner. His street was also blanketed with snow and ice as he cleared his driveway.

Both Cao and Hamilton live on what the city considers Priority Three streets, a quieter residential area.

“I just feel like it would be nice if it’s cleaned up faster, but I definitely understand why they have to prioritize a major street over a more residential street,” Cao said.

Ginther rode with one of the plows Tuesday as it continued to work around the city. As he was riding along with them, crews were getting started on some of the residential streets that see more traffic.

“Our hope is, depending on what comes with that next winter event, snow event on Thursday, to be getting into the neighborhoods in the next couple of days in a more significant way in those Priority Three areas,” he said.

Ginther also took in the plow driver’s perspective – Dave Maienza, one of the city driver’s who has been working 12-hour shifts.

“They’re looking better, looking better,” Maienza said. “Improving. Definitely back here in the residentials, they’re going to be improving over the next couple days.”

“Just asking for folks’ patience and let Dave and his colleagues get to it,” Ginther added.

That’s patience Hamilton was showing she has with her own driveway.

“I agree with them doing the main and they can only work so many hours,” she said.

Ginther said one of the challenging things having storm after storm so close together is they have to re-start with Priority One streets when another storm hits, which sometimes happens before crews clear Priority Three street from the previous storm.