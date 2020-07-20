Ginther, Columbus city leaders to announce plans to amend the City Charter to establish Civilian Review Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther alongside other city leaders are scheduled to announce their plans to amend the City Charter to establish a Civilian Review Board at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Mayor and city council say they intend to place the issue before voters this November.

Last month African American community leaders from government, nonprofit and religious sectors in Central Ohio called for the formation of a community review board.

“Columbus needs to establish independent investigations into police use of force, including negotiating a civilian review board into the next police contract,” Columbus City Council president Shannon Hardin said June 2 at their press conference. “The Fraternal Order of Police has long opposed such moves and now I call on them to join us at the table to get this done.”

NBC4 will live stream the announcement on NBC4i.com and our social media pages.