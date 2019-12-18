1  of  2
Giant Eagle to eliminate plastic bags, starting in Bexley

by: Columbus Business First

Giant Eagle wants to remove all single-use plastics from its stores by 2025, including plastic bags, straws, single-serve food containers and bottled beverages.

The supermarket chain said it will launch pilot programs in January to eliminate single-use plastic bags from its stores in Pittsburgh, the Cleveland area and Bexley. A plastic bag ban is supposed to take effect throughout Bexley starting in January.

To encourage customers to use reusable bags, Giant Eagle will offer limited time “one perk per reusable bag” promotion, offer reusable bags for 99 cents, and charge a 10 cent fee for paper bags.  

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

