COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Giant Eagle announced its McCutchen and Stelzer, Britton Parkway and Powell locations will be converted to Market District. The three locations will remain open throughout renovation.

Giant Eagle has also announced a new benefit to myPerks members: myPerks pricing. Members will have access to savings of up to 20% on more than a 1000 items throughout the store, including meat, diary and produce. Items participating in myPerks pricing can be identified in store by a blue shelf tag displaying the lower price.

The company stated the savings will be available only to shoppers who have joined the myPerks program. Guests not currently enrolled in myPerks can join the program at any Giant Eagle or Market District register or online.