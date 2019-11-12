Giant Eagle set to hire 130 at event Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle is seeking 130 full- and part-time workers at a hiring event across central Ohio Wednesday.
According to a press release, the event will be held at the following 12 locations:
- Bexley Market District – 2250 East Main Street, Bexley, OH 43209
- Arlington (Sawmill/Bethel) Giant Eagle – 4747 Sawmill Road, Columbus, OH 43220
- Westerville Giant Eagle – 650 North State Street, Westerville, OH 43082
- Pickerington Giant Eagle – 873 Refugee Road, Pickerington, OH 43147
- Kingsdale Market District – 3061 Kingsdale Center, Columbus, OH 43221
- Stelzer Giant Eagle – 2900 Stelzer Road, Columbus, OH 43219
- Dublin Market District – 6700 Perimeter Loop Road, Dublin, OH 43017
- Grove City Giant Eagle – 2173 Stringtown Road, Grove City, OH 43213
- Powell Giant Eagle – 4000 West Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065
- New Albany Giant Eagle – 5461 New Albany Road West, New Albany, OH 43054
- Lancaster Giant Eagle – 1394 Ety Shops Way, Lancaster, OH 43206
- Grandview Yard Market District – 840 W 3rd Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
The grocery store chain is looking to fill a variety of positions including personal shoppers, baristas, cake decorators, deli and prepared food clerks, cashiers, and meat cutters.
Potential candidates are asked to apply in advance at the company’s employment website to expedite the interview process.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the company’s website, team members are eligible for benefits like flexible scheduling, weekly pay, employee discounts, paid vacation, health insurance, and leadership development and apprentice programs.