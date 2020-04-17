Giant Eagle reserves curbside pick for healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Giant Eagle announced a reserved curbside pick-up for healthcare workers on Friday. The service is available at Westerville, Grandview Yard, Dublin and Kingsdale Market District.

A press release states, health care workers will be able to place their grocery orders online for next-day pickup using a link provided by their employer.

“We are extremely aware of and grateful for the sacrifices health care workers make every day in order to provide much-needed care for our communities,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “Providing easy access to essential nourishment through our curbside pickup service is just one small way we can thank them for their efforts.”

The company states that daily reserved slots will be within the 8-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. pickup hours. All slots within these hours will be incremental, ensuring there is no negative impact on the current 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. availability for all guests.

According to Brock Schmaltz, Public Relations representative, as the service expands more jobs will available in the curbside department. They are also looking to expand the service to more locations throughout the region.