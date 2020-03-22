Giant Eagle offers bonus pay to employees during coronavirus crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle announced Saturday it will award $10 million to its employees through bonus pay.

The pay hike will affect supermarket, pharmacy, and convenience store employees at the company’s Giant Eagle, Market District, Giant Eagle Pharmacy, and GetGo locations as well as warehouse workers and those delivering products to stores.

The bonus pay will start immediately, retroactive to March 15, and will continue until May 2. However, that date can change depending on conditions at that time, the company said in a press release.

“As a company, we must continue to find ways to support our incredibly dedicated Team Members. Across all our communities every day, they are working tirelessly to keep families safe, healthy and fed. We cannot thank them enough. They are our heroes,” said Laura Shapira Karet, President and CEO, Giant Eagle, Inc.