1  of  6
Closings and Delays
Calvary Lutheran Church-Chillicothe Greater Christ Temple Lithopolis United Methodist Church Maize Rd Baptist Church Peace UMC Worthington Presbyterian Church

Giant Eagle offers bonus pay to employees during coronavirus crisis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
giant eagle_358247

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle announced Saturday it will award $10 million to its employees through bonus pay.

The pay hike will affect supermarket, pharmacy, and convenience store employees at the company’s Giant Eagle, Market District, Giant Eagle Pharmacy, and GetGo locations as well as warehouse workers and those delivering products to stores.

The bonus pay will start immediately, retroactive to March 15, and will continue until May 2. However, that date can change depending on conditions at that time, the company said in a press release.

“As a company, we must continue to find ways to support our incredibly dedicated Team Members. Across all our communities every day, they are working tirelessly to keep families safe, healthy and fed. We cannot thank them enough. They are our heroes,” said Laura Shapira Karet, President and CEO, Giant Eagle, Inc.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools