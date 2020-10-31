Get Out to Vote

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With only 3 days left until election day, Columbus Council, the State Senator, and a Columbus School board member spent their day sending out one message: Get Out the Vote.



It’s been a hard year, Ohio has seen an increase in violence, drug overdoses, loss of jobs, deaths by COVID-19, and more. Though some may be feeling helpless, there is one thing they can do this year and that’s voting.

“There are critical issues in the ballot energy, to police reform, to mental health that requires all of us stepping up,” said Council President Shannon Hardin.

Another thing they want to see more of is African men and people of color skyrocketing those polling numbers.



“Folks have bled, they have died so that we would have the right to vote,” said State Senator, Hearcel F. Craig.



This morning, they met right by A Cut Above the Rest Barbershop in efforts to remind people of the long fight, Martin Luther King Jr. fought for many.



“This is a historic area. Down the street from here is the Union Goal Baptist Church. Who whenever Martin Luther King Jr came to Columbus he would stay at his home. Who fought for the right for all of us to be here, to vote,” said Craig.



They each say it doesn’t matter who you vote for, but as long as you vote and make your voice heard.

All people who volunteered stayed at the Franklin County Board of Elections until closing to help Ohioans answer some common voting questions or concerns they may have.