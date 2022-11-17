COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Wildlights and Conservatory Aglow to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Noel Miller at the Funny Bone, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens: Nov. 17

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Montreal Canadiens.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Easton’s Grand Illumination: Nov. 18

More than 2 million lights will light up the holiday tree at Easton Town Center, with family-friendly activities throughout the night.

Easton – 160 Easton Town Center. Details. 5 p.m.

Rod Wave: Nov. 18

Rod Wave comes to Columbus with special guests Toosii and Mariah the Scientist.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Noel Miller: Nov. 18 and 19

Noel Miller comes to Columbus for four shows on Friday and Saturday.

Funny Bone – 145 Easton Town Center. Tickets. Times vary.

Buckeyes vs. Terrapins: Nov. 19

The Ohio State Buckeyes play against the Maryland Terrapins.

SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. 3:30 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms: Nov. 19

Two of Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ popular holiday exhibitions, Holiday Blooms and Conservatory Aglow, kick off this weekend.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Board St. Details. Times vary.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings: Nov. 19

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Detroit Red Wings.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Gahanna Holiday Lights Celebration: Nov. 20

The event will feature a holiday stage with live entertainment, tree lighting, a processional, and Santa arriving by firetruck.

Creekside – 123 Mill St. Details. 3 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers: Nov. 20

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Florida Panthers.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Wildlights: Through Jan. 1, 2023

Wildlights is returning this weekend at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with millions of LED lights. Learn more here.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 5 p.m.