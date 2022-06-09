COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From local markets and the Columbus Arts Festival to an evening spent with the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, there’s no lack of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Columbus Farmers Markets

Columbus is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce of every kind, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market below.

Bexley, Canal Winchester, Clintonville, Downtown Columbus, Dublin, Grove City, Hilliard, New Albany, Upper Arlington, Westerville and Worthington.

Columbus Taco Week: Through June 11

During Columbus Taco Week, local restaurants will be offering their own $2 taco specials. Participating restaurants include Local Cantina, El Vaquero, Tortilla, Barra and more.

Locations vary. Details. Times Vary.

Tomlin United: June 9

Chris Tomlin and Hillsong United are traveling together for their Tomlin United tour, coming to Columbus Thursday.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Oorang Bang: June 10-11

Join the LaRue Community Alliance for Oorang Bang, a street festival with food trucks, craft vendors, live music, beer garden, car show, and parade.

Downtown LaRue – N. High Street, LaRue. Details. Times vary.

Columbus Arts Festival: June 10-12

The Columbus Arts Festival features more than 200 visual artists, three stages of performances and dozens of food vendors.

Downtown riverfront – Washington Blvd, Columbus. Details. Times vary.

The Market at Rickenbacker Woods: June 11

A new outdoor shopping experience featuring over 40 vendors with everything from clothing, home décor, self care, and pastries.

Rickenbacker Woods Foundation – 1330 E. Livingston Ave. Details. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dolly & the Swift Chicks – Presented by the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus: June 11-12

The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus will be showcasing favorite tracks from Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and The Chicks.

Lincoln Theatre – 769 E. Long St. Tickets. Times vary.

614 Day: June 14

The City of Columbus will be celebrating at six locations – Seventh Son, Antiques on High, Easton, Adella’s Budd Dairy, and Land Grant – in honor of June 14.

Locations vary. Details. Times vary.

Lord Huron: June 14

Join Lord Huron at Kemba Live.

KEMBA Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

For more events, visit NBC4’s community calendar.