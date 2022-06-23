COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From July 4th celebrations to ComFest, there’s no lack of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Independence Day Celebrations: Through July 4

July 4th celebrations across central Ohio are beginning this weekend. Find your local parade, festival, and fireworks here.

“Airplane!” and “My Fair Lady” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: June 23-26

The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will show “Airplane!” and “My Fair Lady” this weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Cory Henry and The Funk Apostles: June 24

Join Cory Henry and The Funk Apostles as part of Rhythm on the River, a free six-part concert and performing arts series.

Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details. 6:30 p.m.

Marren Morris: June 24

Marren Morris brings her “Humble Quest” tour to Columbus.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6:30 p.m.

Powell Festival: June 24 and 25

A free, two-day festival with family-friendly entertainment, food, and fireworks.

Village Green Park – 47 Hall St. Details. Times vary.

ComFest: June 24-26

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, ComFest returns in-person to Goodale Park.

Goodale Park – 120 W. Goodale St. Details. Times vary.

New Kids on the Block: June 25

New Kids on the Block brings their “Mixtape” tour to Columbus, with special guests Salt-n-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets. 8 p.m.

No Grade Left Behind 5K: June 25

In support of high school graduates from single-parent households in need.

Creekside – 117 Mill St. Details. 8:30 a.m.

Mt. Joy: June 26

Mt. Joy with special guest Madison Cunningham.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.



