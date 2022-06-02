COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From live shows and concerts to immersive exhibits and trying new food, there’s no lack of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

The Memorial Tournament: June 2 – 5

Hosted annually at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, The Memorial Tournament honors individuals living and deceased who distinguished themselves in golf while showcasing the world’s best golfers. The tournament benefits many Greater Columbus Charities in alliance with the Nicklaus Children’s Healthcare Foundation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and numerous other local organizations.

Muirfield Village Golf Club – 5750 Memorial Dr. Tickets here. Times vary.

Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens: June 2 – 5

The Clippers will face the Mud Hens Thursday through Sunday.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Tickets here. Times vary.

Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop: June 3

Stroll through downtown Grove City and check out local shops while trying a variety of food from participating food trucks.

Grove City Town Center – 3378 Park St. Details here. 4 to 9 p.m.

Wallows: June 3

Join Wallows at KEMBA Live! for their “Tell Me That It’s Over Tour.”

KEMBA Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets here. 6:30 p.m.

WWE Smackdown: June 3

Champions from around the world will go head-to-head at WWE Smackdown on June 3. Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Drew McIntyre and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and more are scheduled to appear.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets here. 7:45 p.m.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit: June 3 – 5

From sunny landscapes and night scenes to self-portraits, step into Van Gogh’s work at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. The experience surrounds visitors with 500,000 cubic feet of projections animating Van Gogh’s work.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus – 940 Polaris Parkway. Tickets here. Times vary.

Columbus Water Lantern Festival: June 4

Enjoy food trucks and music and design your own lantern at the Water Lantern Festival. At the end of the night, light up the water with the lantern launch.

Franklin Park – 440 E. Long St. Tickets here. 5:30 p.m.

Wicked: Through June 5

Broadway sensation and Tony-awarding winning musical “Wicked” has once again dropped into the Ohio Theatre. Long before Dorothy’s adventure in the “The Wizard of Oz,” Wicked follows the unlikely friendship between two other young women – one destined to be called “good” and the other “wicked.”

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets here. Times vary.

Chris Rock: June 7

Traveling across the globe this summer and fall, Chris Rock is bringing his “Ego Death World Tour” to Columbus on June 7.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets here. 8 p.m.

For more events, visit NBC4’s community calendar.