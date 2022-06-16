COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From celebrating at the Columbus Pride Festival and the Juneteenth Ohio Festival, to Bastille and Rex Orange County, there’s no lack of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.



Summer In The City: June 16

WNCI’s Summer In The City concert will feature Charlie Puth, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Leah Kate.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6:30 p.m.

Bastille: June 17

Bastille is bringing their Give Me The Future tour to Columbus on Friday.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Columbus Pride Festival and March: June 17-18

Join Stonewall Columbus to celebrate the LGBTQ community for the city’s first in-person Pride festival since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodale Park – 120 W. Goodale St. Details. Times vary.

Juneteenth Ohio Festival: June 17-18

The 15th annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival is returning, honoring the ending of slavery when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to inform the state’s residents that slavery was abolished.

Genoa Park – 303 W. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

Wine and Arts Festival: June 17-18

The Grove City Wine and Arts Festival features Ohio-crafted wines, visual arts, food, local vendors, and live entertainment.

Grove City Town Center – 3378 Park St. Details. Times vary.

Creekside Blues and Jazz Fest: June 17-19

The 23rd Blues and Jazz Fest features world-class musicians on three stages, local vendors, visual arts, and more.

Creekside – 177 Mill St. Details. Times vary.

“The Godfather” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: June 17-19

The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will host “The Godfather” this weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Rex Orange County: June 20

Rex Orange County is bringing The Who Cares? tour to Columbus Monday.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Women Evolve presents the Revolution Tour: June 21

Host Sarah Jakes Roberts inspires all women to find their own revolution and fight through life’s obstacles.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.



For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.