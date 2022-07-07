COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Westerville Music & Arts Festival and Summer Jam West, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Franklinton Fridays: July 8

On the second Friday of each month, the Franklin Arts District welcomes guests to a family-friendly event featuring live performances, local artists and businesses.

Franklinton Arts District – 400 W. Rich St. Details. 6 p.m.

Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears: July 8

Join Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears as part of Rhythm on the River, a free six-part concert and performing arts series.

Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details. 6:30 p.m.

“Star Wars: A New Hope” and “What’s Up, Doc?” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: July 8-10

The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will show “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “What’s Up, Doc?” this weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

The Blitz 30th Anniversary Concert Series: July 9

This concert’s lineup includes Starset, RED, Divide The Fall, and ONI.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Summer Jam West: July 9

Celebrating the Hilltop community, Summer Jam West is a community-driven, local arts and music festival.

Westgate Park – 455 S. Westgate Ave. Details. 11 a.m.

Picnic with the Pops: A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac: July 9

Join the Columbus Symphony for “Landslide – A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac.”

Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Westerville Music & Arts Festival: July 9-10

This festival includes 130 artists, 30 live entertainers, food vendors, and a silent auction.

Heritage Park and Everal Barn – 60 N. Cleveland Ave. Details. Times vary.

Columbus Clippers vs. Nashville: Through July 10

The Columbus Clippers face off against the Nashville Sounds in a five-game series.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Tickets. Times vary.

Topiary Takeover at Franklin Park Conservatory: Through Sept. 11

Twenty-five topiaries made of living plants have taken over the gardens this summer.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.



