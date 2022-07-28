COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From the Ohio State Fair to Seltzerland and the Columbus Food and Wine Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio.

Canal Winchester Blues and Ribfest: July 29 and 30

Live music, vendors, children’s activities, and more.

Downtown Canal Winchester – High and Waterloo Streets. Details. Times vary.

Columbus Food and Wine Festival: July 29 and 30

Visit the 4th annual Columbus Food and Wine Festival to get a taste of local restaurants and bars.

Goodale Park – 120 W. Goodale St. Details. Times vary.

Picnic with the Pops: OSU Marching Band: July 29 and 30

The Columbus Symphony welcomes the Ohio State University Marching Band.

Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

“Cartoon Capers” and “Notorious” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: July 29-31

The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will show “Cartoon Capers” and “Notorious” this weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Seltzerland: July 30

The nation’s premier hard seltzer festival is coming to Columbus.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Tickets. Times vary.

The Ohio Eggfest: July 30

A celebration of “the greatest charcoal-based invention in culinary history – The Big Green Egg.”

Fortress Obetz – 2015 Recreation Trail. Tickets. Times vary.

Chris Brown and Lil Baby: July 31

Chris Brown and Lil Baby are bringing their “One of Them Ones” Tour to Columbus.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Ohio State Fair: Through Aug. 7

The Ohio State Fair kicked off this week, featuring more than 50 rides, vendors, games, live entertainment, and much more.

Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Central Ohio County Fairs: Through summer and fall

July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair here.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer and fall

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.