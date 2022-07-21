COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From the Jazz & Rib Fest to the Franklin County Fair and Buckeye Country Superfest, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Jazz & Rib Fest: July 22-24

Enjoy a slew of vendors and live performers along the Scioto Mile.

Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details. Times vary.

Buckeye Country Superfest: July 23

Luke Combs headlines this year’s Buckeye Country Superfest with guests Morgan Wade, Kameron Marlowe, Zach Bryan, and Cody Jinks.

Ohio Stadium – 411 Woody Hayes Dr. Tickets. 3:30 p.m.

PJ Morton: July 23

PJ Morton brings the “Watch The Sun” tour to Columbus.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Picnic with the Pops: The Music of the Rolling Stones: July 23

The Columbus Symphony welcomes vocalist MiG Ayessa, performing the greatest hits of the Rolling Stones.

Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: July 23

The Columbus Crew will face off against the New England Revolution at Lower.com Field.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

“Young Frankenstein” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: July 23-24

The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will show “Young Frankenstein” this weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Franklin County Fair: Through July 24

The fair features classic rides and games, vendors, a petting zoo, live entertainment, activities, and more.

Franklin County Fairgrounds – 4100 Columbia St. Details. Times vary.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.

Central Ohio County Fairs: Through summer and fall

July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair here.



For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.