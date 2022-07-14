COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Columbus Crew facing FC Cincinnati, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Bettye LaVette: July 15

Join Bettye LaVette as part of Rhythm on the River, a free six-part concert and performing arts series.

Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details. 6:30 p.m.

Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop: July 15

Grove City’s monthly Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop runs through downtown.

Grove City Town Center – 2474 Stringtown Rd. Details. 4 p.m.

“Halloween” and “Fiddler on the Roof” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: July 15-17

The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will show “Halloween” and “Fiddler on the Roof” this weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Picnic with the Pops: Christopher Cross: July 16

Join the Columbus Symphony as they welcome Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe winner Christopher Cross.

Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Celeste Barber: July 16

Comedian Celeste Barber brings her “Fine, Thanks” tour to Columbus.

Palace Theater – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: July 17

The Columbus Crew will face off against FC Cincinnati at Lower.com Field.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Dermot Kennedy: July 17

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy brings his US headline show to Columbus.

Palace Theater – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis: Through July 17

The Columbus Clippers face off against the Indianapolis Indians in a six-game series.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Tickets. Times vary.

Topiary Takeover at Franklin Park Conservatory: Through Sept. 11

Twenty-five topiaries made of living plants have taken over the gardens this summer.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.



For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.