COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival and the Dublin Irish Festival to Pelotonia, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival: Aug. 4-6

Celebrating 56 years, the festival has live entertainment, vendors and more.

Huber Park – 1640 Davidson Dr. Details. Times vary.

Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop: Aug. 5

Food trucks will be in the town center along with classic Grove City eateries.

Grove City Town Center – Park Street at Broadway. Details. 4 p.m.

Dublin Irish Festival: Aug. 5-7

More than 100,000 guests are expected to attend with seven stages, 65 acts, and more than 535 performers.

Coffman Park – 5600 Post Rd. Details. Times vary.

Pelotonia: Aug. 5-7

Ride weekend kicks off Friday with the opening ceremony and continues Saturday and Sunday with a range of cycling options through central Ohio.

Locations vary. Details. Times vary.

Dermot Kennedy: Aug. 6

Dermot Kennedy brings his “Better Days” tour to Columbus.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC: Aug. 6

The Columbus Crew will face off against New York City FC at Lower.com Field.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Beartooth: Aug. 6

Beartooth headlines with special guests Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA, as part of The Blitz 30th anniversary concert series.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 5:30 p.m.

Dispatch and O.A.R.: Aug. 7

Dispatch and O.A.R. bring their summer tour to Columbus with special guest G. Love.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

“Batman” and “The Goonies” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: Aug. 5-7

The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will show “Batman” and “The Goonies” this weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Columbus Clippers vs. Rochester: Through Aug. 7

The Columbus Clippers face off against the Rochester Red Wings in a five-game series.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Tickets. Times vary.

Ohio State Fair: Through Aug. 7

The Ohio State Fair kicked off last week, featuring more than 50 rides, vendors, games, live entertainment, and much more.

Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds – 717 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.

Central Ohio County Fairs: Through summer and fall

July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.